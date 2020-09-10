Megyn Kelly Announces Her Own Media Company, Podcast
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Megyn Kelly has announced the launch of her new production company, Devil May Care Media, to create podcasts and shows that focus on news, current events and other issues, starting with a podcast of her own, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly, a former anchor with NBC News and...
Television advertising for years has been the best way to reach mass audiences, and ongoing technological advancements are helping to refine its reach with better targeting. Addressable TV advertising..
LOS ANGELES - TV-like advertising is starting to find a place in video games that people play on consoles like Sony PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox as the entertainment software industry undergoes a..