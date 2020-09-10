Global  
 

Megyn Kelly Announces Her Own Media Company, Podcast

Newsmax Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Megyn Kelly has announced the launch of her new production company, Devil May Care Media, to create podcasts and shows that focus on news, current events and other issues, starting with a podcast of her own, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly, a former anchor with NBC News and...
