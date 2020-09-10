Global  
 

Century 21 Declares Bankruptcy, Will Close All Stores

Gothamist Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Century 21 Declares Bankruptcy, Will Close All StoresPeople wearing face masks walk past a closed 'Century 21' store in Brooklyn, in April, 2020

The discount department store has 13 stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida. [ more › ]
