Diana Rigg: From Emma Peel to "My Fair Lady"
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The '60s British spy series In "The Avengers" made Diana Rigg an international sensation. But after two years she left the show - returning to the stage and Shakespeare, and taking a turn as a Bond girl. Now, Rigg remains a dame in demand, starring in the HBO series "Game of Thrones," and back on Broadway in a revival of "My Fair Lady." Anthony Mason talked with Dame Diana about her career, including her immortal Emma Peel.
