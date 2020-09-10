Global  
 

Diana Rigg: From Emma Peel to "My Fair Lady"

CBS News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The '60s British spy series In "The Avengers" made Diana Rigg an international sensation. But after two years she left the show - returning to the stage and Shakespeare, and taking a turn as a Bond girl. Now, Rigg remains a dame in demand, starring in the HBO series "Game of Thrones," and back on Broadway in a revival of "My Fair Lady." Anthony Mason talked with Dame Diana about her career, including her immortal Emma Peel.
Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82

Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82. Her agent said: "She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."  She is known for her role as Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in the sixth film in the Bond series, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, and also starred in the original The Avengers series. Rigg made her last appearance as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones last year.

