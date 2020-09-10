Biden Campaign to Pull Ads on 9/11 Anniversary

Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign will suspend its television advertising on Friday, the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Hill reports. "On September 11th, Vice President Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the attack on...
US vice president Mike Pence and former vice president and Democraticpresidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York onFriday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the World TradeCentre. The commemoration began with a bell ringing at 8.46am, marking thetime...