Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Campaign to Pull Ads on 9/11 Anniversary

Newsmax Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign will suspend its television advertising on Friday, the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Hill reports. "On September 11th, Vice President Biden will commemorate the anniversary of the attack on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero

Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero 01:23

 US vice president Mike Pence and former vice president and Democraticpresidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York onFriday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the World TradeCentre. The commemoration began with a bell ringing at 8.46am, marking thetime...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign [Video]

Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign

Microsoft informed a consulting firm hired by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign that it may have been the target of Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks. This report produced by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response [Video]

Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response

Joe Biden accused Trump of "a life-and-death betrayal of the American people". Biden pointed to Trump's recorded February interview, reports CNN. In the recording, Trump said that the virus was more..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Joe Biden to campaign in Warren [Video]

Joe Biden to campaign in Warren

Joe Biden to campaign in Warren

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this

Tarkan291

❌ Tar Kan ❌ RT @RacySicilian: Trump Campaign Issues Cease & Desist Order to Biden Campaign, Twitter and Facebook to Stop Running Ad Based on False & Un… 11 minutes ago

SharonOates2

Sharon Oates This is how a real President acts.. I bet trump tries to make it all about himself. He will be retelling the lie th… https://t.co/m4Uf8dj3Do 14 minutes ago

MaryLMcClellan1

Mary L. McClelland RT @axios: Joe Biden's campaign will not run television ads this Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. https://t.… 16 minutes ago

xhuljo_dinaj

X D RT @politico: Joe Biden’s campaign will pull down its television advertising on Friday, going dark on the airwaves on the 19th anniversary… 35 minutes ago

paperrosie53

jacqueline RT @cowboytexas: Respect! Biden campaign to suspend TV ads on 9/11 anniversary https://t.co/J8ZMFt26Jb #NeverForget911 41 minutes ago

madmandreamer

BOSTON PATRIOT 🏴‍☠️ RT @911day: We requested that President Trump and former VP Joe Biden suspend political ads on 9/11, as is the tradition since 2004. https:… 48 minutes ago

cowboytexas

cowboytexas🇺🇸🌊 Respect! Biden campaign to suspend TV ads on 9/11 anniversary https://t.co/J8ZMFt26Jb #NeverForget911 59 minutes ago

D20DemsIdaho

District20 DemocratsID Biden campaign to suspend TV ads on 9/11 anniversary 🇺🇸 #NeverForget911 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 #AmericaNeedsBiden… https://t.co/ThEDy89D9w 1 hour ago