Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Democrats Block Coronavirus Stimulus Package

Daily Caller Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Senate Democrats Block Coronavirus Stimulus Package
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Senate Could Vote on Coronavirus Stimulus as Early as This Week, Says McConnell

Senate Could Vote on Coronavirus Stimulus as Early as This Week, Says McConnell 00:56

 According to the Republican Senate Majority Leader, the Senate package is a “targeted proposal, focused on some of the very most urgent healthcare, education, and economic issues”.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal [Video]

No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal

Talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over a U.S. coronavirus aid package remained stalled on Wednesday, with neither side budging. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:12Published
US Stocks Decline, Stimulus Negotiations Heat Up [Video]

US Stocks Decline, Stimulus Negotiations Heat Up

Reuters US stocks closed down on Tuesday as investors mulled Senate Republicans' coronavirus stimulus package and a slew of earnings reports. The GOP continued negotiations on its initial fiscal relief..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Negotiations underway for coronavirus relief package [Video]

Negotiations underway for coronavirus relief package

Negotiations for the next coronavirus relief package will continue. Democrats and republicans agree on issues like money for school and food benefits.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Democrats block Republicans' $300B coronavirus stimulus package in Senate vote

 The Senate is set to vote on a COVID-19 relief package, even while senators on both sides of the aisle acknowledge it is unlikely to succeed.
USATODAY.com

Democrats block slimmed-down GOP stimulus plan which extends federal unemployment benefits but leaves out direct payments

 The Senate failed to move ahead with the GOP $500 billion stimulus plan in a 52-47 vote, dimming prospects for further coronavirus relief.
Business Insider


Tweets about this