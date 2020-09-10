Judge Halts Tennessee Law That Limited Mail Voting From First-Time Voters Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The order would not 'aid one side or the other,' the judge said 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Coy Costa RT @TheTNHoller: “A federal judge (TRUMP APPOINTEE) halted a Tennessee law restricting voting by mail by mandating first-time voters show t… 16 minutes ago Dolores Bristol RT @SenAkbari: This is a BIG deal. Requiring first time voters to #vote in person is unnecessary and burdensome. My college student constit… 21 minutes ago JP Judge halts Tennessee law that restricted mail-in voting https://t.co/l6nFRerAmS 38 minutes ago Mari0 Judge halts Tennessee law that restricted mail-in voting https://t.co/eH5UJIURwU 39 minutes ago

