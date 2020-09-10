‘Tiger King’ Scripted Series Starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic in the Works at Amazon Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

A Nicolas Cage-led scripted series about “Tiger King’s” Joe Exotic is in the works at Amazon Prime Video, TheWrap has learned.



The project, which is based on Leif Reigstad’s Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” has been in development at CBS TV Studios and Imagine Entertainment since May.



Here’s the logline for the potential show: The story centers around Joe Shreibvogel, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park — even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.



*Also Read:* 'Tiger King' Scripted Series Starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic in the Works at Imagine, CBS TV Studios



The scripted series will be written and showrun by “American Vandal” boss Dan Lagana, who along with Paul Young optioned the rights to Reigstad’s article. Along with Lagana and Young, the show will be executive prodcued by Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey for Imagine, Cage for his Saturn Films banner, and Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly.



The project will be co-produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.



Cage’s recent and upcoming credits includes “Mandy,” “Color Out of Space,” “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” “Pig,” “Croods 2” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”



He is repped by WME, Stride Management and Attorney Patrick Knapp of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Joe Exotic' Scripted TV Show Nabs Straight-to-Series Order From NBC, USA Network and Peacock



'Surviving Joe Exotic' Doc Tells a Story About Two Tigers That Will Make You Cry (Exclusive Video)



Watch 1st Trailer for 'Surviving Joe Exotic' Documentary for Animal Planet (Video) A Nicolas Cage-led scripted series about “Tiger King’s” Joe Exotic is in the works at Amazon Prime Video, TheWrap has learned.The project, which is based on Leif Reigstad’s Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” has been in development at CBS TV Studios and Imagine Entertainment since May.Here’s the logline for the potential show: The story centers around Joe Shreibvogel, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park — even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.*Also Read:* 'Tiger King' Scripted Series Starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic in the Works at Imagine, CBS TV StudiosThe scripted series will be written and showrun by “American Vandal” boss Dan Lagana, who along with Paul Young optioned the rights to Reigstad’s article. Along with Lagana and Young, the show will be executive prodcued by Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey for Imagine, Cage for his Saturn Films banner, and Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly.The project will be co-produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.Cage’s recent and upcoming credits includes “Mandy,” “Color Out of Space,” “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” “Pig,” “Croods 2” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”He is repped by WME, Stride Management and Attorney Patrick Knapp of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Joe Exotic' Scripted TV Show Nabs Straight-to-Series Order From NBC, USA Network and Peacock'Surviving Joe Exotic' Doc Tells a Story About Two Tigers That Will Make You Cry (Exclusive Video)Watch 1st Trailer for 'Surviving Joe Exotic' Documentary for Animal Planet (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published 4 hours ago 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic has formally requested a pardon, which includes letter to Trump 00:51 'Tiger King' star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, formally requested a pardon, including handwritten letter to President Trump. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2020 Republican National Convention Ratings Are In, 'West Wing' Reunion to Air on HBO Max & More | THR News



The cast of 'West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode, the opening night of the 2020 RNC was down in ratings and 'The Joe Exotic' scripted drama starring Kate McKinnon.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:13 Published 2 weeks ago NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News



NBCUniversal is going to make the most of the interest in 'Tiger King.' Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago USDA files complaint against 2 stars of Netflix’s 'Tiger King'



Days after suspending the exhibitor license of the man who runs the Tiger King zoo, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has filed a formal complaint against two of the stars of Netflix’s Tiger King.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

