Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

That Time Trump Criticized Obama for ‘Attacking Bob Woodward’

The Wrap Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
That Time Trump Criticized Obama for ‘Attacking Bob Woodward’There really is a Trump tweet for every occasion. President Donald Trump, who attacked veteran journalist Bob Woodward on Wednesday for a new book Trump described as a “political hit job,” once tweeted criticism of his predecessor’s administration for, well, attacking veteran journalist Bob Woodward.

“Only the Obama WH can get away with attacking Bob Woodward,” tweeted Trump in 2013, long before he ever ran for president.

On Wednesday, after news outlets quoted excerpts from Woodward’s upcoming book “Rage” in which  Trump told Woodward on tape that knew the coronavirus was “deadly” in early February but actively downplayed the danger for weeks as the pandemic took hold in America, the president tweeted that Woodward was “rapidly fading.” He also called Woodward’s book — which will officially be released next week — “boring.”

*Also Read:* CNN Interrupts White House Press Briefing to Accuse Kayleigh McEnany of 'Lying'

As CNN’s Jake Tapper explained on Twitter, the tweet about the Obama White House came after Woodward published a Washington Post op-ed about what he saw as irrational federal spending cuts. From there, Obama’s economic adviser Gene Sperling expressed to Woodward he’d “regret” what he said in the article, according to emails obtained by Politico, which some interpreted as a threat that Woodward might be denied journalistic access to the White House.

Trump’s old tweet about his predecessor gained renewed attention Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Actor George Takei wrote, “How seven years changes a man. And doesn’t.” Others — many others — fell back on the old quip that there’s “always a tweet” from pre-presidential Trump contradicting his present-day statement and actions.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Far-Right Norwegian Politician Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump Jr. Defends Kenosha Shooter: 'He's a Young Kid' (Video)

CNN Interrupts White House Press Briefing to Accuse Kayleigh McEnany of 'Lying'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: President Trump Attempts Damage Control After Release Of New Woodward Tapes

President Trump Attempts Damage Control After Release Of New Woodward Tapes 03:15

 Skyler Henry reports on President Trump denying he knowingly downplayed threat of COVID-19 as heard in Bob Woodward interview recordings (9-9-2020)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Presidents & controversial Nobel Prize wins | Oneindia News [Video]

US Presidents & controversial Nobel Prize wins | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a second time for the Nobel Peace Prize, but he is not the first US President to be named as a candidate for the honour. If Trump does win the Prize, he..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:39Published
Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public [Video]

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public

Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing. Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people. Meanwhile, Americans..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
President Trump doesn't dispute downplaying COVID in order to reduce 'panic' [Video]

President Trump doesn't dispute downplaying COVID in order to reduce 'panic'

A new book suggests that President Trump understood the threats of the coronavirus even as he told the nation it was no worse than the seasonal flu.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Quick look: Here's what Trump told the public versus what he told Bob Woodward about COVID-19

 The audio recordings of Trump are a startling juxtaposition from his public remarks at the time and in the months since about COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Kim Jong Un considered Obama an 'a--hole,' Trump tells Woodward

 North Korean despot Kim Jong Un considered former President Barack Obama “an a- -hole,” President Trump told Washington Post editor Bob Woodward in touting...
FOXNews.com

Why Trump agreed to be interviewed by Bob Woodward 18 times, despite his top aides' advice

 President Trump has always placed faith in personal chemistry and his capacity to charm and flatter, but this time it may have backfired.
Business Insider


Tweets about this

freeforall1920

Free for all That Time Trump Criticized Obama for ‘Attacking Bob Woodward’ https://t.co/8NSp4Q3B9u via @Yahoo 5 minutes ago

lily_spore

Lily Spore Ph D RT @NBCNews: Bob Woodward was criticized for not releasing President Trump's COVID-19 comments sooner. In an interview with AP, Woodward s… 13 minutes ago

st_xvi

ST LOUIS XVI @NanHayworth @realDonaldTrump President Trump was first in the world to stop travel to and from China, even at a ti… https://t.co/TqCbV9mVHL 18 minutes ago

WAndTheSpecial1

W And The Specialist RT @m_awk1: Chris, what are you saying? Of course he President knew in February, he cut the flights on Jan 31st. Plus the medial scientists… 26 minutes ago

ChonkB2

Chonk @RGSPol2 @texassky_1 @McKaylaRoseJ @TeamPelosi @SpeakerPelosi That's crazy. Dems were trying to impeach at the time… https://t.co/VJ3QZeqhod 45 minutes ago