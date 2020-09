Broncos’ Courtland Sutton plans to kneel during national anthem in season opener against Titans Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Courtland Sutton: "You're kneeling because of the police brutality and the unjust racism that is going on in this country. We (football players) are using our platform to continue to bring light to that situation." 👓 View full article

