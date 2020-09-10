Global  
 

Trump says "I didn't lie" about coronavirus

CBS News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
President Trump said he didn't lie to the American people when he downplayed the danger posed by the coronavirus in the early days of the global pandemic. Asked by a reporter, "Why did you lie to the American people" about COVID-19, the president responded, "I didn't lie. What I said was we have to be calm. We can't be panicked." Watch his remarks.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book

 The veteran journalist's new book is titled 'Rage' Woodward conducted interviews with Trump from December 2019 through July 2020.

