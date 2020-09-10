|
Trump says "I didn't lie" about coronavirus
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
President Trump said he didn't lie to the American people when he downplayed the danger posed by the coronavirus in the early days of the global pandemic. Asked by a reporter, "Why did you lie to the American people" about COVID-19, the president responded, "I didn't lie. What I said was we have to be calm. We can't be panicked." Watch his remarks.
