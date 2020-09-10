Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crews Search For Missing As California Fires Put Thousands Under Orders To Evacuate

CBS 2 Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Authorities in Northern California's Butte County on Thursday were looking for at least 12 people missing in a fire after three people were found dead in connection with the blaze on Wednesday, CBS SF Bay Area reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No Good Deed? California Firefighters Beg Residents To Stop 'Helping' [Video]

No Good Deed? California Firefighters Beg Residents To Stop 'Helping'

With hundreds of fires blazing across California, firefighters are strapped for both resources and manpower. In response, residents have organized to put out flames themselves in a large swath of land..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California [Video]

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California

Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Flying Over Huge Wildfire Smoke Plume [Video]

Flying Over Huge Wildfire Smoke Plume

Occurred on August 21, 2020 / Santa Cruz, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "While flying over Santa Cruz on a Southwest Airlines flight from San Diego to Oakland the smoke could be seen from the CZU..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Search on for missing as California fires force thousands to flee

 The Bear Fire has exploded in the last 48 hours. It is one of numerous major blazes burning across the Western U.S.
CBS News


Tweets about this