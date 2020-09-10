Crews Search For Missing As California Fires Put Thousands Under Orders To Evacuate
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Authorities in Northern California's Butte County on Thursday were looking for at least 12 people missing in a fire after three people were found dead in connection with the blaze on Wednesday, CBS SF Bay Area reports.
With hundreds of fires blazing across California, firefighters are strapped for both resources and manpower.
In response, residents have organized to put out flames themselves in a large swath of land..
Occurred on August 21, 2020 / Santa Cruz, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "While flying over Santa Cruz on a Southwest Airlines flight from San Diego to Oakland the smoke could be seen from the CZU..