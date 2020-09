Wochit Business - Published 7 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Diana Rigg Dead At 82 00:27 British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that Rigg died peacefully in her sleep. Rigg starred as a Bond girl in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret...