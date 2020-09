Melania Trump has a transactional marriage, says former aide

Former Friend, Aide Reveals Just What First Lady Was Doing With 'Don't Care' Jacket



When First Lady Melania Trump went to visit children separated from their parents at the US-Mexican border, her choice of outfit raised eyebrows. On the back of Mrs. Trump's jacket was written 'I.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

But Melania’s Emails!



A former adviser to First Lady Melania Trump claims that she used private email accounts to conduct government business, something President Donald Trump has lambasted Hillary Clinton for. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago