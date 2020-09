Ex-Theranos CEO Holmes Puts Mental State at Issue, to be Examined by US Experts Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

A federal judge ordered former Theranos Inc Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes to be examined by U.S. government experts, after lawyers defending her against criminal fraud charges said they may offer evidence she suffered from a mental disease or defect. 👓 View full article

