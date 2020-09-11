|
Senate GOP Unveils 'Slimmed Down' Coronavirus Relief Bill
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The new bill has been unveiled by the GOP, it has provided budgets for education and small businesses. However, it does not have what American taxpayers are waiting for.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate 01:37
Democrats and one Republican on Thursday defeated a GOP bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats sought far more funding. Colette Luke has the latest.
