Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Defends ‘Cuties’ After Outrage: ‘An Award Winning Film’ And ‘Powerful Story’

Daily Caller Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
'It's an award winning film and a powerful story'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Netflix Original Movies [Video]

Top 20 Netflix Original Movies

Netflix has a shelf at home that it's looking to fill with Oscars. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most critically acclaimed Netflix Original films released to date.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 25:08Published
The Blech Effect Documentary Movie [Video]

The Blech Effect Documentary Movie

The Blech Effect Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: David Blech wanted to be remembered for creating an industry that saves millions of lives. Instead, he finds himself $11 million dollars..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:10Published
Raat Akeli Hai – Film Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte | Netflix India [Video]

Raat Akeli Hai – Film Review | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Radhika Apte | Netflix India

Netflix India’s latest Original Film Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is story of a mysterious murder, where every person standing in the room is an suspect and either..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:46Published

Tweets about this