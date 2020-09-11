Global  
 

Fires, evacuations and smoky air across West Coast

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The dozens of fires burning from Southern California to Washington State are forcing hundreds of thousands of people to The dozens of fires burning from Southern California to Washington State are forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and making it difficult to breathe for people who are miles away. (Sept. 11)evacuate their homes and making it difficult to breathe for people who are miles away. (Sept. 11)
 
News video: Oregon fires destroy five towns

Oregon fires destroy five towns 01:44

 An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake, the governor said on Wednesday, as initial casualty reports began to surface. Libby Hogan reports.

Hundreds of thousands flee from U.S. West fires [Video]

Hundreds of thousands flee from U.S. West fires

Dozens of extreme, wind-driven wildfires burned through forests and towns in U.S. West Coast states on Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes, killing at least nine people and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee, authorities said. Libby Hogan reports.

Death toll from Northern California wildfire increases to 10

 At least 10 people have died and 16 are missing as a Northern California wildfire continues to wreak havoc. Fires are continuing to rage across parts of the US..
False Rumors That Activists Set Wildfires Exasperate Officials

 Law enforcement agencies said claims on social media that antifascist activists had set fires on the West Coast were unfounded.
Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires Updates

 As wildfires raged up and down the West Coast, officials said one of the most damaging fires in Oregon may have been deliberately set.
In CA: Wildfires continue and the air quality suffers

 Officials say thick, smoky skies in Southern California are likely to remain for days. Plus: Gender reveal blamed for El Dorado fire, the L.A. Rams will play in..
10/30: CBSN AM

 Rare "extreme red flag warning" issued in Southern California; Are Liberal Arts colleges doomed?
Southern California 'Apple Fire' rages on [Video]

Southern California 'Apple Fire' rages on

The blaze has consumed more than 106 square kilometres of dry brush and timber.View on euronews

