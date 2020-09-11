Trump and Biden in Shanksville, Pennsylvania for 9/11 anniversary

Pres. Trump Holds 10-Point Lead Over Biden With Military Families



A new poll is very bad news for Joe Biden. According to the new poll President Donald Trump currently holds a 10-point lead over Biden among military households. The poll was conducted by Morning Consult. It found 52 percent of those who are, or live with, an active-duty service member or veteran saying they would vote for Trump, while 42 percent chose Biden. Morning Consult surveyed 2,711 likely voters in military households from September 6 to September 8.

