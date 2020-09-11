Global  
 

Trump and Biden in Shanksville, Pennsylvania for 9/11 anniversary

CBS News Friday, 11 September 2020
In separate visits, Trump and Biden will commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11 at the site of the Flight 93 crash in Shanksville.
