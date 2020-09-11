Wildfires Live Updates: 500,000 Under Evacuation Orders in Oregon

Pam Cox RT @KOGORadio: President Trump coming to California. Will visit Sacramento amid wildfires | The Sacramento Bee https://t.co/av4AWgegfd 22 seconds ago

squid RT @KPBSnews: President Donald Trump will visit #California on Monday to receive a briefing on the devastating wildfires that are burning t… 25 seconds ago

BreakingNews RT @BeautifulSam69: Trump to visit California. I don't know if Joe will be close behind. https://t.co/MND1ntJPGq #TCOT #CCOT #MAGA #TrumpTe… 2 minutes ago

Andre Trumps @realDonaldTrump will you publicly admit you withheld funds in the fire disaster relief b/c you are***hurt Calif… https://t.co/z1Nf3EZYvx 3 minutes ago

Mari R RT @ricklevy67: @realDonaldTrump to visit #California in the wake of the #CaliforniaFires , No doubt #Trump will hand out rakes and buckets… 3 minutes ago

Chazbow DePew RT @politico: President Trump will visit California Monday for a briefing with Gov. Gavin Newsom and emergency response officials on the wi… 4 minutes ago

IStandwithTRUMP❌⭐️⭐️⭐️👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @WhiteHouse: President @realDonaldTrump will visit California on Monday for a briefing with local & federal fire and emergency officials… 5 minutes ago