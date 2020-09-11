Global  
 

Wildfires Live Updates: 500,000 Under Evacuation Orders in Oregon

NYTimes.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The mayor of Portland declared a state of emergency as fires burned toward the city. California and Washington State are battling growing fires, too.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Oregon fires turn the sky orange and fill the air with smoke

Oregon fires turn the sky orange and fill the air with smoke 01:25

 Fires in Oregon turned the sky orange and filled the air with thick smoke on Wednesday (September 9). Footage shows a cyclist riding through the choking smog while using a protective face. While footage from a boat shows the apocalyptic scene with waterfalls pouring into the river and...

Trump to Visit California After Criticism Over Silence on Wildfires

 The announcement came after the president acknowledged a wildfire season that so far has claimed 17 lives and destroyed millions of acres of land in California,..
NYTimes.com

Firefighters struggling to contain wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington

 Firefighters are struggling to contain fires across California, Oregon, and Washington. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN..
CBS News

"In those burned-out areas, we're not talking about anything that is recoverable": City manager in Oregon on wildfire damage

 As wildfires rage across the state of Oregon, the city of Talent was one of the hardest-hit areas. City manager Sandra Spelliscy joins CBSN to talk about the..
CBS News
Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations [Video]

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations

Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Saturday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

US wildfires leave dozens missing in Oregon, state governor says

 California's Governor Gavin Newsom said the fires show the debate around climate change is "over".
BBC News

Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly Blaze [Video]

Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly Blaze

Hundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires around Portland's suburbs on Friday. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

A Line of Fire South of Portland and a Yearslong Recovery Ahead

 Firefighters continued to battle blazes along the West Coast that have now charred nearly five million acres. At least 15 people are dead, with dozens still..
NYTimes.com

Oregon braces for "mass fatality incident" as fires near Portland

 Oregon's governor said Thursday that dozens are missing in her state.
CBS News
Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires [Video]

Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires

[NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S. West Coast states. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

In Oregon, a Year of Political Unrest Extends to Devastating Wildfires

 A tumultuous summer of protests has produced a torrent of false rumors that have complicated the fight against the wildfires raging around Portland.
NYTimes.com

Trump to visit California to be briefed on wildfires

 The president will be joined by local and federal fire and emergency officials for a briefing.
CBS News

Trump will visit California on Monday for briefing on devastating wildfires

 Donald Trump will travel to Sacramento County for a briefing on California wildfires as catastrophic blazes continue to scorch much of the West.
USATODAY.com

Wildfires' Flames Scorch Through Western States' Forests [Video]

Wildfires' Flames Scorch Through Western States' Forests

At least 16 dead after a horrendous forest fires ranging through California, Oregon, and Washington.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published
Oregon man films fiery evacuation in Lincoln County [Video]

Oregon man films fiery evacuation in Lincoln County

Dale Voris filmed this fiery scene outside Otis, Oregon, as he was being evacuated.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:52Published
Oregon fires destroy five towns [Video]

Oregon fires destroy five towns

An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake, the governor said on Wednesday, as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published

The Climate Connection to California’s Wildfires

 As fires spread through California during a global pandemic, read some of our past coverage about what’s causing them and what might help contain them.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comNaturalNews.comBBC News

What's behind the 'unprecedented' wildfires ravaging California

 The deadly fires devastating California are unlike any seen before, experts say. Research shows that climate change has amplified the risk of many conditions...
CBC.ca Also reported by •azcentral.comBBC NewsFOXNews.com

California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires

California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires (CNN)California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state following a...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.com

