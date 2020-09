You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kate Winslet Grappling With Regrets After Working With Woody Allen and Roman Polanski The 'Titanic' actress says she has to take responsibility for her error of judgment as she regrets working with Woody Allen in 'Wonder Wheel' and Roman Polanski...

AceShowbiz 16 hours ago



'What … was I doing?': Kate Winslet 'regrets' working with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski Kate Winslet worked with Woody Allen on 2017's "Wonder Wheel" and Roman Polanski on 2011's "Carnage."

USATODAY.com 12 hours ago





Tweets about this