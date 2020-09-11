Global  
 

Rare video from ground zero on 9/11

CBS News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Only 29 minutes passed between the two World Trade Center towers falling. CBS News photojournalist Mark LaGanga captured the eerie scene up close.
Along with Finishing The 9/11 Investigation Into A Presidential Autocracy, Do We Need A Covid-19 Commission?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most people around the world still doubt the official story of the 9/11 attacks. For example, did a man in a cave..
WorldNews

Remembering 9/11: Americans mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks

 The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people as terrorist-piloted planes flew into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.
 
USATODAY.com

Resurrecting the church destroyed on 9/11

 St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the iconography it housed were destroyed in the attack on the World Trade Center. After almost two decades, the church is..
CBS News

