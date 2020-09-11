Rare video from ground zero on 9/11

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most people around the world still doubt the official story of the 9/11 attacks. For example, did a man in a cave..

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people as terrorist-piloted planes flew into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the iconography it housed were destroyed in the attack on the World Trade Center. After almost two decades, the church is..

Popular delivery robot had to be rescued by young man after getting stuck



A robot in distress needed rescuing by a valiant young passer-by - after the machine got stuck UPSIDE-DOWN on a grassy cycle path.The robot, part of the popular Starship delivery fleet in Milton.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published 1 week ago

Flight attendant closes overhead bins upside down with high heels



This flight attendant shows off her remarkable acrobatic skills to close the overhead bins with her feet - while wearing high heels. Lindsey O'Brien, 35, gripped onto the armrests before flipping.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago