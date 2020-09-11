|
Rare video from ground zero on 9/11
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Only 29 minutes passed between the two World Trade Center towers falling. CBS News photojournalist Mark LaGanga captured the eerie scene up close.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
World Trade Center (1973–2001) Former skyscraper complex in Manhattan, New York
Along with Finishing The 9/11 Investigation Into A Presidential Autocracy, Do We Need A Covid-19 Commission?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most people around the world still doubt the official story of the 9/11 attacks. For example, did a man in a cave..
WorldNews
Remembering 9/11: Americans mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacksThe attacks killed nearly 3,000 people as terrorist-piloted planes flew into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.
USATODAY.com
Resurrecting the church destroyed on 9/11St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the iconography it housed were destroyed in the attack on the World Trade Center. After almost two decades, the church is..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this