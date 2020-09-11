Pence, Biden attend 9/11 memorial ceremony

Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires



It’s been nearly three weeks since Trump has acknowledged the catastrophic wildfires out west. Uncontained fires are burning across California and other Western states reports HuffPost. It is underscoring his pattern of dismissing climate disasters in Democratic strongholds. The environmental group Climate Power 2020 called out Trump’s silence on Thursday. The group noted he hasn’t mentioned the ongoing crises on Twitter since mid-August.

