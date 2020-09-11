|
Pence, Biden attend 9/11 memorial ceremony
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
US Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York on Friday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center. (Sept. 11)
