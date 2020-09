Golf Legend John Daly Has Cancer Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

John Daly has revealed that he has bladder cancer. The golfing legend learned of his diagnosis when visiting a doctor recently for kidney stones and back pain and has since undergone a successful surgery, but there is an "85 percent chance" it will return, he told Golf... 👓 View full article

