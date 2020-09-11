Global  
 

500K Flee as Oregon Wildfires Trigger Mass Evacuations

Newsmax Friday, 11 September 2020
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. The number of people evacuated statewide because of fires rose to an...
News video: Oregon fires destroy five towns

Oregon fires destroy five towns 01:44

 An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake, the governor said on Wednesday, as initial casualty reports began to surface. Libby Hogan reports.

Fires in Oregon turned the sky orange and filled the air with thick smoke on Wednesday (September 9). Footage shows a cyclist riding through the choking smog while using a protective face. While..

‘Unprecedented’ number of fires rage across US states

 Numerous wildfires are burning in Oregon’s forested valleys and along the coast, destroying hundreds of homes and causing mass evacuations.
The Wildfires in Photos: Oregon, California and Washington State

 Fires continued to blaze up and down the West Coast, destroying neighborhoods and forcing mass evacuations as firefighters struggled to contain them.
Oregon may see 'greatest loss of human lives and property' from wildfires in state history, governor says

 Wildfires raging across Oregon threaten to bring mass destruction and loss of life as the blazes force evacuations and incinerate homes and businesses. Oregon...
