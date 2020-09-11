Global  
 

Closed observance at Pentagon 9/11 commemoration

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Americans commemorated 9/11 on Friday as a new national crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, reconfigured anniversary ceremonies and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances. (Sept. 11)
 
Is Halloween canceled? As parents and attractions gear up to celebrate, medical experts stress caution

 Most Americans say they can't imagine Halloween without trick-or-treating. One doctor says "I just don't see how it's feasible to do this safely."
USATODAY.com

Like 9/11, COVID-19 has stripped away Americans' sense of security as they wonder how safe they really are

 The 9/11 terror attacks sparked security campaigns at airports, and now, COVID-19 has again led Americans to wonder how safe they really are.
 
USATODAY.com

Remembering 9/11: Americans mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks

 The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people as terrorist-piloted planes flew into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.
 
USATODAY.com

