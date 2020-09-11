Global  
 

College students admit in police cam video they tested positive for COVID-19 then had a party

CBS News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Police broke up a Labor Day party hosted by students at Miami University in Ohio, for violating capacity rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Officers also learned that some of the people hosting and attending the party recently tested positive for COVID-19.
