Jimmy Carter: My Son Smoked Pot in White House With Willie Nelson

Newsmax Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Former President Jimmy Carter is revealing that one of his sons smoked pot with Willie Nelson at the White House. Carter made his comments in a new documentary called: "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President." Entertainment Weekly posted a video except of Carter talking about...
