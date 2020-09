You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Team Coverage: Unhealthy Air To Persist After Smoke Turns Bay Area Skies Orange



The Bay Area will continue to see unhealthy air Thursday after smoke from wildfires burning across Northern and Central California turned the skies an eerie orange. Mary Lee and Katie Nielsen report... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:44 Published 1 day ago California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News



The skies of San Fransisco and the US West Coast have turned orange-red after smoke from multiple wildfires completely blocked out sunlight on Wednesday. Residents woke up to what many were calling a.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:29 Published 1 day ago Drone Footage: Video Of San Francisco Skyline Under Surreal Orange Skies



There was no shortage of spectacular photos and videos of the eerie orange skies over the Bay Area from wildfire smoke, including this drone's eye view of SF (credit Kent Kessinger of EKF Productions) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Hazy skies expected to persist as wildfires push smoke and dust into Arizona While an approaching storm front and California wildfires bring smoke and dust into the Arizona skies, no high pollution advisory will be issued.

azcentral.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this