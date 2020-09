Emotional Karl Rove recalls aftermath of 9/11 attacks: 'A horrible moment in our life' Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Americans should realize that the people behind the terror attacks of September 11th, 2001 "still exist today and harbor in the center of their ideology a hatred of all that we consider to be important," former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove told "America’s Newsroom" Friday. 👓 View full article

