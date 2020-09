Report: Durham Aide Quits Because of Barr Pressure to Finish Russia Probe Before Elex Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

A top aide to U.S. Attorney John Durham in his Russia probe has resigned, in part out of concern investigators are being pressed by Attorney General William Barr to produce a report before the election... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PMQs: Government bringing forward new security legislation



Boris Johnson has defended the government's record on Russia promising new legislation in the coming months. Speaking during the last PMQs before summer recess, the Prime Minister said Labour's.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:06 Published on July 22, 2020

Tweets about this