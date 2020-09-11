Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

9/11 victims remembered with tributes

CBS News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
New Yorkers are commemorating this year's 9/11 anniversary under familiar circumstances -- that of a national crisis. Tributes and remembrances were largely done remotely to ensure social distancing. Meg Oliver reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Meg Oliver American journalist

Interactive virtual program helps children with special needs learn life skills

 Remote learning isn't easy, especially for students with special needs. One program, however, is adapting to this "new normal" by bringing the lessons right to..
CBS News

Concern grows over impact of COVID-19 pandemic on children's mental health

 As school starts back up with new social distance measures in place for some and with remote classes in place for others, parents worry about how the pandemic is..
CBS News

As a new school year begins, concern grows about children and their mental health

 As millions of kids head back to school in-person and virtually, there is growing concern about their mental health. At the end of the last school year, three in..
CBS News

Gunman attempts attack on mosque in Norway

 A man is in custody after an attempted shooting at a mosque in Norway over the weekend; no one was hit. The 21-year-old suspect has also been accused of killing..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Local Communities Honor Lives Lost On 9/11 [Video]

Local Communities Honor Lives Lost On 9/11

Eyewitness News was in Pennsauken, Camden County where dozens gathered late Thursday night to pay tribute.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:01Published
Remembering 9/11 In North Texas [Video]

Remembering 9/11 In North Texas

From Fort Worth to Dallas, there are tributes to the lives lost on this historic day in American history.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:29Published
Chance the Rapper leads Mac Miller tributes on death anniversary [Video]

Chance the Rapper leads Mac Miller tributes on death anniversary

Chance the Rapper, Juicy J, and Thundercat are among the musicians who saluted rapper Mac Miller on the second anniversary of his death.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this