9/11 victims remembered with tributes
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
New Yorkers are commemorating this year's 9/11 anniversary under familiar circumstances -- that of a national crisis. Tributes and remembrances were largely done remotely to ensure social distancing. Meg Oliver reports.
