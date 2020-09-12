|
Ancient Python Lays Eggs, Apparently Without Male Help
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The snake, which is about 62 and hasn’t had contact with a male python in at least 15 years, surprised zookeepers at the St. Louis Zoo.
