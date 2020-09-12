Global  
 

Ancient Python Lays Eggs, Apparently Without Male Help

Saturday, 12 September 2020
The snake, which is about 62 and hasn’t had contact with a male python in at least 15 years, surprised zookeepers at the St. Louis Zoo.
 The 62-year-old ball python has not been with a male in over 15 years, according to Saint Louis Zoo.
