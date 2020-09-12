Global  
 

Fauci says return to normal life may not be until late 2021

CBS News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Six months after most of the U.S. began locking down, coronavirus cases are on the rise in 20 states. On Friday, more than 47,000 new cases were reported, bringing the country's total number of infections to nearly 6.5 million. While more and more states are taking steps to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that it may be another year before things return to normal. Michael George takes a look at how several states are forging ahead despite the risks of the virus.
U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci [Video]

U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci

[NFA] Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

Eye Opener: Western U.S. sees historic wildfire damage

 This year's fire season in the western U.S. is already the worst ever recorded, with 4.5 million acres destroyed so far. Also, Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting..
Fauci: Life Could Return to Normal Mid to Late Next Year

 Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Friday it will be well into next year before life begins to return pre-pandemic normalcy. That all..
Fauci disagrees with Trump on coronavirus, cites disturbing US statistics

 WASHINGTON : Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States..
Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away [Video]

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life could return to normal... ...by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production. Fauci is a member of the..

Dr. Anthony Fauci Supports Donald Trump Against Accusations of Downplaying Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci Supports Donald Trump Against Accusations of Downplaying Coronavirus The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, defended Trump against accusations that he downplayed the...
