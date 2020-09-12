|
Fauci says return to normal life may not be until late 2021
Six months after most of the U.S. began locking down, coronavirus cases are on the rise in 20 states. On Friday, more than 47,000 new cases were reported, bringing the country's total number of infections to nearly 6.5 million. While more and more states are taking steps to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that it may be another year before things return to normal. Michael George takes a look at how several states are forging ahead despite the risks of the virus.
