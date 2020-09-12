Coronavirus-positive students at Miami University ignore health restrictions, throw house party
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () A group of students at Ohio's Miami University, who had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus, were caught on camera breaking quarantine rules by hosting a large house party over Labor Day weekend.
