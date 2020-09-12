Coronavirus-positive students at Miami University ignore health restrictions, throw house party

JSU sets new COVID-19 guidelines



Jackson State University has new guidelines for students following an off campus block party. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:30 Published 10 hours ago

Parents of suspended Northeastern University students hire lawyer



Northeastern University dismissed 11 first-year students after the school said they were discovered together in a room at the Westin Hotel in Boston earlier this month. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:42 Published 11 hours ago