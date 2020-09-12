Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Glee" star Naya Rivera yelled for help before drowning, report says

CBS News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Rivera's son, Josey, told investigators that she helped him onto the boat before yelling for help and disappearing under the water, according to new reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Naya Rivera investigative report: 'Glee' star suffered from vertigo which 'would get worse' in water

 Naya Rivera's autopsy, investigative and toxicology reports are shedding light on circumstances surrounding the "Glee" star's drowning in early July.
USATODAY.com
Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera In Powerful 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tribute [Video]

Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera In Powerful 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tribute

Amber Riley delivered a searing tribute to her “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera during Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was a much-anticipated performance on the show, according to HuffPost. The actor and singer embodied a 1960s Motown look as she took the “Kimmel” stage Thursday. She introduced a new song, “A Moment,” with lyrics about overcoming loss. “I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side,” she sang. Naya Rivera died July 8th at the age of 33 in an accidental drowning.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Amber Riley to perform Naya Rivera tribute on Jimmy Kimmel Live! [Video]

Amber Riley to perform Naya Rivera tribute on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Amber Riley will perform a tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Jane Lynch: Naya Rivera's d*ath was 'gut-wrenching' [Video]

Jane Lynch: Naya Rivera's d*ath was 'gut-wrenching'

Rivera was confirmed d*ad on July 13 after her body was recovered at Lake Piru in California following a six-day search.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

Naya Rivera laid to rest [Video]

Naya Rivera laid to rest

Tragic actress Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in California's Lake Piru earlier this month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

CNN reports Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posted a heartbreaking tribute to the actress on Instagram. Rivera died at age 33 in a boating accident at Lake Piru, California. The actress was best..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th [Video]

Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th

Amber Riley has cried so much that her "tear ducts have dried out" following the de*th of her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

"Glee" star Naya Rivera yelled for help before drowning, report says

 Rivera's son, Josey, told investigators that she helped him onto the boat before yelling for help and disappearing under the water, according to new reports.
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

New report reveals details of Glee actress Naya Rivera’s final moments

 Former Glee star Naya Rivera called for help in the moments before she drowned, according to a report into her death.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this