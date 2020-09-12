|
Family returns to home burnt in deadly Oregon fire
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Lexi Soulios and her family snuck past roadblocks to sift through the wreckage of their Oregon home on Friday, looking for anything they could salvage. (Sept. 12)
|
|
|
