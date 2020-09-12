Global  
 

Family returns to home burnt in deadly Oregon fire

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Lexi Soulios and her family snuck past roadblocks to sift through the wreckage of their Oregon home on Friday, looking for anything they could salvage. (Sept. 12)
 
 A family from Oregon return to their home to sift through the wreckage oftheir former house which was destroyed by wildfire.

