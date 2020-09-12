Siena Poll: Biden Leads 4 Battlegrounds, Including Wisconsin

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New poll shows Biden leading Trump



While the poll shows Biden leading, that lead has dropped slightly. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 00:34 Published 3 days ago No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing



Just before the Democratic National Convention in mid-August, Joe Biden led with a 51% to 42% edge over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Now, both conventions are over. And according to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 1 week ago Democrats Terrified Of Kenosha



The protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin have thrown a wrench into the 2020 Presidential race. The issue of racism has ignited a powder keg in the middle of al already volatile election year. Black Lives.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this