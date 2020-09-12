Siena Poll: Biden Leads 4 Battlegrounds, Including Wisconsin
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading among likely voters in four battleground states, including Wisconsin, which President Donald Trump flipped to the Republican column in 2016, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are maintaining their lead over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, according to a new poll by Marquette University released Wednesday afternoon.