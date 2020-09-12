Global  
 

Broncos Briefs: OLB Bradley Chubb in “good spot” entering first game in almost a year

Denver Post Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb went through a second consecutive full practice Saturday and will play Monday night against Tennessee, his first game since tearing his left ACL last September. Chubb was shut down Aug. 29 to rest his knee and was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday. “It was pretty much a little tendinitis,” […]
