|
Firefighters struggling to contain wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Firefighters are struggling to contain fires across California, Oregon, and Washington. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to talk about how the weather forecast could impact the fires this week.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Trump to visit California to be briefed on wildfiresThe president will be joined by local and federal fire and emergency officials for a briefing.
CBS News
Trump will visit California on Monday for briefing on devastating wildfiresDonald Trump will travel to Sacramento County for a briefing on California wildfires as catastrophic blazes continue to scorch much of the West.
USATODAY.com
US wildfires leave dozens missing in Oregon, state governor saysCalifornia's Governor Gavin Newsom said the fires show the debate around climate change is "over".
BBC News
Oregon State of the United States of America
"In those burned-out areas, we're not talking about anything that is recoverable": City manager in Oregon on wildfire damageAs wildfires rage across the state of Oregon, the city of Talent was one of the hardest-hit areas. City manager Sandra Spelliscy joins CBSN to talk about the..
CBS News
Family returns to home burnt in deadly Oregon fireLexi Soulios and her family snuck past roadblocks to sift through the wreckage of their Oregon home on Friday, looking for anything they could salvage. (Sept...
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this