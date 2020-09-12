Global  
 

Firefighters struggling to contain wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington

CBS News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Firefighters are struggling to contain fires across California, Oregon, and Washington. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to talk about how the weather forecast could impact the fires this week.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Devastating Wildfires Ravage The West

Devastating Wildfires Ravage The West 01:25

 Thousands were evacuated to escape the flames that scorched their homes in Oregon and Washington state.

California California State in the western United States

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations [Video]

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations

Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Saturday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Trump to visit California to be briefed on wildfires

 The president will be joined by local and federal fire and emergency officials for a briefing.
CBS News

Trump will visit California on Monday for briefing on devastating wildfires

 Donald Trump will travel to Sacramento County for a briefing on California wildfires as catastrophic blazes continue to scorch much of the West.
USATODAY.com

US wildfires leave dozens missing in Oregon, state governor says

 California's Governor Gavin Newsom said the fires show the debate around climate change is "over".
BBC News

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

"In those burned-out areas, we're not talking about anything that is recoverable": City manager in Oregon on wildfire damage

 As wildfires rage across the state of Oregon, the city of Talent was one of the hardest-hit areas. City manager Sandra Spelliscy joins CBSN to talk about the..
CBS News

Family returns to home burnt in deadly Oregon fire

 Lexi Soulios and her family snuck past roadblocks to sift through the wreckage of their Oregon home on Friday, looking for anything they could salvage. (Sept...
USATODAY.com

Arizona crews sent to California, Oregon to help fight wildfires [Video]

Arizona crews sent to California, Oregon to help fight wildfires

Arizona crews have been sent to California and Oregon to help fight the wildfires.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:18Published
Deadly fires grow across three states [Video]

Deadly fires grow across three states

An update on those deadly wildfires across three states including California. One of those fires burning here, the August Complex fire, is now the largest in the state's history at over 700,000 acres...

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:25Published
Governor Gavin Newsom signs prisoner firefighter bill [Video]

Governor Gavin Newsom signs prisoner firefighter bill

During a press briefing on California's wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that would allow inmate firefighters to have records cleared, allowing them to become professional..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:56Published

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations as shifting weather offers hope

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations as shifting weather offers hope Although at least five lives were known to have been lost in Oregon this week, Governor Kate Brown has warned the death toll could grow far higher.
Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires

 Hundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires on Friday that threatened to merge near the most populated part of Oregon as the governor said dozens of...
Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal joins Big Noon Kickoff to discuss keeping his players ready despite not playing this season

Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal joins Big Noon Kickoff to discuss keeping his players ready despite not playing this season Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal joined the Big Noon Kickoff crew ahead of the 2020 season. Coach Cristobal discussed the PAC-12 not playing this year,...
