Tropical Storm Sally forms in the Gulf of Mexico

CBS News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
It's the 18th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which peaks in mid-September.
News video: Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast

Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast 00:34

 The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Sally has already brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida...

Tracking the Tropics | September 12 morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 12 morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical depression likely to become 'near hurricane' strength as it moves across Florida into Gulf of Mexico

 Tropical Depression 19 is producing a large area of thunderstorms and rain, and it's moving over Florida this weekend.
 
