Tropical Storm Sally forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
It's the 18th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which peaks in mid-September.
Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America
Tracking the Tropics | September 12 morning update
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:14Published
Tropical depression likely to become 'near hurricane' strength as it moves across Florida into Gulf of MexicoTropical Depression 19 is producing a large area of thunderstorms and rain, and it's moving over Florida this weekend.
USATODAY.com
