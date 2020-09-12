Global  
 

West Coast has some of worst air quality in the world amid wildfires

CBS News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Devastating wildfires continue to wreak havoc on the West Coast and is now responsible for some of the worst air quality in the world. Danya Bacchus reports.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Unhealthy Air From Wildfire Smoke Blankets Bay Area; Businesses Operating Outside Facing New Challenges

Unhealthy Air From Wildfire Smoke Blankets Bay Area; Businesses Operating Outside Facing New Challenges 01:53

 Businesses that have been forced outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic are facing a new challenge Friday as air quality becomes unhealthy due to smoke from ongoing wildfires. Katie Nielsen reports. (9/11/20)

