You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Grim Statistic In Road To Reopening: 87% Of NYC Restaurants, Bars Couldn’t Pay Full Rent In August



There’s another indicator of the devastating impact the COVID pandemic has had on New York City’s small businesses. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:32 Published 13 minutes ago Justice Department Labels NYC An ‘Anarchist Jurisdiction’; De Blasio Calls It ‘Insulting’



The U.S. Department of Justice has labeled New York City an “anarchist jurisdiction,” the next step in cutting federal funds to New York City. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:20 Published 25 minutes ago New York City’s Youngest Students Head Back To School, Most Others Remain All-Remote



Remote classes begin Monday for New York City public schools, but in-person learning will see a staggered rollout. CBS2's John Dias reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:07 Published 28 minutes ago

Tweets about this