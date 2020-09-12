|
Trump plans Nevada rally despite coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
President Trump is moving ahead with plans to hold a rally in Nevada despite coronavirus concerns raised by Governor Sisolak and local authorities about large gatherings. Nikole Killion reports.
