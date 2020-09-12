Global  
 

Trump plans Nevada rally despite coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings

CBS News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
President Trump is moving ahead with plans to hold a rally in Nevada despite coronavirus concerns raised by Governor Sisolak and local authorities about large gatherings. Nikole Killion reports.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

What are the new rules on social gatherings? 01:17

 The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Iran executes 27-year-old wrestling star Navid Afkari

 Iran executed popular wrestling star Navid Afkari despite an international campaign to save him, including a plea from President Trump. Afkari was convicted of..
CBS News
Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem [Video]

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte that the US had positioned submarines near North Korea. That information had previously been so closely held that even some inside the White House were caught by surprise.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Trump to Visit California After Criticism Over Silence on Wildfires

 The announcement came after the president acknowledged a wildfire season that so far has claimed 17 lives and destroyed millions of acres of land in California,..
NYTimes.com

Poll suggests Trump may be losing support of some evangelical voters

 New polling suggests that President Trump may be losing some his support among evangelical and religious voters. Doug Pagitt, executive director of Vote Common..
CBS News

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Trump heads to Nevada and Arizona to campaign

 President Trump is back on the campaign trail this weekend as he doubles down on defending his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News

Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada

 The president's recent campaign rallies have not included social distancing measures or mask requirements.
CBS News

Trump and Biden pause campaigning to honor 9/11 victims

 Both President Trump and Joe Biden took a day off the campaign trail to honor the victims of 9/11 Friday, going to ceremonies and speaking to the families of..
CBS News

A Big Florida Poll, Nevada Tightens, Trump on Defense: This Week in the 2020 Race

 As new polling continues to give clues toward the states in play for the presidential campaign, President Trump was once again at the center of two story lines..
NYTimes.com

Steve Sisolak Steve Sisolak 30th Governor of Nevada

