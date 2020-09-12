‘Nomadland’ Wins Golden Lion Award at Venice Film Festival Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

“Nomadland” has received the Golden Lion Award as the best film of the 2020 Venice International Film Festival, a jury headed by Cate Blanchett announced on Saturday.



The Searchlight drama, a simultaneous premiere by the Venice, Telluride and Toronto festivals, was directed by Chloe Zhao and stars Frances McDormand as a woman who travels through the American West in a van after losing her job and her home. Apart from McDormand and David Strathairn, almost all of the actors in the film are actual “nomads” that Zhao cast on her own travels through the area.



“Nuevo Orden” (“New Order”) by Mexican director Michel Franco won the Silver Lion, the festival’s second-place award, while acting prizes went to Vanessa Kirby for “Pieces of a Woman” and Pierfrancesco Favino for “Padrenostro.”



Kiyoshi Kurosawa was named the festival’s best director for “Wife of a Spy.”



Ahmad Bahrami’s “The Wasteland” won the award as the best film in the festival’s Orizzonti section, while Ana Rocha de Sousa’s “Listen” won the Orizzonti jury prize and the award as the best first film at the festival.



In the more than 70 years the Venice Film Festival has been in existence, the winner of its top award has only gone on to be



This year’s Venice Film Festival was scaled down over previous years, with socially-distanced screenings and smaller attendance from outside Europe. Venice was the first major festival to attempt a physical event, after festivals including South by Southwest, Tribeca, Cannes and Karlovy Vary canceled or went completely virtual.



In addition to Blanchett, the competition jury consisted of actors Matt Dillon and Ludivine Sagnier, writer-directors Veronika Franz, Joanna Hogg and Christian Petzold and writer Nicola Lagioia.



Additional prizes were presented by other juries headed by director Claire Denis, writer-director-musician Claudio Giovannesi and VR storyteller Celine Tricart.



In collateral Venice awards also announced on Saturday, winners included “Pieces of a Woman,” “Notturno,” “The Disciple,” “Nomadland” and “City Hall.”



Here is the full list of jury winners and collateral winners:



*JURY AWARDS*



*Golden Lion for Best Film*: “Nomadland,” Chloe Zhao

*Silver Lion (Grand Jury Prize)*: “Nuevo Orden” (“New Order”), Michel Franco

*Silver Lion for Best Director*: Kiyoshi Kurosawa, “Wife of a Spy”

*Coppa Volpi for Best Actor*: Pierfrancesco Favino, “Padrenostro”

*Coppa Volpi for Best Actress*: Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

*Award for Best Screenplay*: Chaitanya Tamhane, “The Disciple”

*Special Jury Prize*: “Dear Comrades,” Andrei Konchalovsky

*Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress*: Rouhallah Zamani, “Sun Children”



*Orizzonti Award for Best Film*: “The Wasteland,” Ahmad Bahrami

*Orizzonti Award for Best Director*: Lav Diaz, “Genus Pan”

*Special Orizzonti Jury Prize*: “Listen,” Ana Rocha de Sousa

*Orizzonti Award for Best Actor*: Yahya Mahayni, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

*Orizzonti Award for Best Actress*: Khansa Batma, “Zanka Contact”

*Orizzonti Award for Best Screenplay*: “Pietro Castellitto, “I Predatori”

*Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film*: “Entre tu y Milagros,” Mariana Saffon



*Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Award for a Debut Film*: “Listen,” Ana Rocha de Sousa



*Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Immersive Work*: “The Hangman at Home: An Immersive Single User Experience,” Michelle & Uri Kranot

*Best VR Immersive User Experience*: “Finding Pandora X,” Kiira Benzing

*Best VR Immersive Story*: “Sha Si Da Ming Xing” (“Killing a Superstar”), Fan Fan



*COLLATERAL AWARDS*



*ARCA CinemaGiovani Award*

*Best Film of Venezia 77*: “Pieces of a Woman” by Kornél Mundruczó

*Best Italian Film in Venic*e: “Notturno” by Gianfranco Rosi



*Brian Award: *“Quo Vadis, Aida?” by Jasmila Žbanić



*Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award*: “Listen,” Ana Rocha de Sousa



*Edipo Re Award*: “The Man Who Sold His Skin” by Kaouther Ben Hania



*Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente*: “Dashte Khamoush” (“The Wasteland”) by Ahmad Bahrami

*Special Mention* (treatment of issues related to environment): “Śniegu Juz Nigdy Nie Bedzie” (“Never Gonna Snow Again”) by Małgorzata Szumowska, codirected: Michał Englert ex aequo with “Kitoboy” (“The Whaler Boy”) by Philipp Yuryev

*Special Mention* (treatment of issues related to work): “Dorogie Tovarischi!” (“Dear Comrades!”) by Andrei Konchalovsky



*Fanheart3 Award*

*Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film*: “Saint-Narcisse” by Bruce LaBruce

*Nave d’Argento for Best OTP*: “The World to Come” by Mona Fastvold

*VR Fan Experience*: “Baba Yaga” by Eric Darnell, Mathias Chelebourg

*VR Special Mention*: “The Metamovie Presents: Alien Rescue” by Jason Moore



*FEDIC Award*

*Best Film*: “Miss Marx” by Susanna Nicchiarelli

*Special Mention FEDIC*: “Assandira” by Salvatore Mereu

*Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film*: “Finis Terrae” by Tommaso Frangini



*FIPRESCI Award*: “The Disciple” by Chaitanya Tamhane

*Best Film from Orizzonti and parallel sections*: “Dashte Khamoush (“The Wasteland”) by Ahmad Bahrami



*Francesco Pasinetti Award*

*Best Film*: “Le Sorelle Macaluso” by Emma Dante

*Best Actor*: Alessandro Gassman for the film “Non odiare” by Mauro Mancini

*Best Actress*: the cast of “Le Sorelle Macaluso”



*GdA Director’s Award*: “Kitoboy” by Philipp Yuryev



*Europa Cinemas Label Award*: “Oaza” (“Oasis”) by Ivan Ikić



*BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas People’s Choice Award*: “200 Meters” by Ameen Nayfeh



*HFPA Award*

To the filmmakers (directors, producers) from the Orizzonti section awarded for Best Film, Best Director and Special Jury Prize.



*Lanterna Magica Award*: “Khorshid” (“Sun Children”) by Majid Majidi



*Leoncino d’Oro Award*: “Nuevo Orden” by Michel Franco

*Cinema for UNICEF*: “Notturno” by Gianfranco Rosi



*Lizzani Award*: “Le Sorelle Macaluso” by Emma Dante



*Nuovoimaie Talent Award*

*Best New Young Acto*r: Luka Zunic

*Best New Young Actress*: Eleonora de Luca



*La Pellicola d’Oro Award*

*Best Production Manager*: Cristian Peritore for the film “Le sorelle Macaluso” by Emma Dante

*Best Head of camera and electrical department*: Raffaele Alletto for the film “Padrenostro” by Claudio Noce

*Best Dressmaker*: Paola Seghetti for the film “Miss Marx” by Susanna Nicchiarelli



*Queer Lion Award*: “The World to Come” by Mona Fastvold



*RB Casting Award*: Linda Caridi for the film “Lacci” by Daniele Luchetti



*Grand Prize Venice International Film Critic’s Week*: “Hayaletler” (“Ghosts”) by Azra Deniz Okyay



*Verona Film Club Award*: “Pohani Dorogy” (“Bad Roads”) by Natalya Vorozhbit



*Mario Serandrei*: “Topside” by Celine Held and Logan George



*Award for Best Short Film

*Award for Best Director

*Award for Best Technical Contribution



*SIGNIS Award*: “Quo Vadis, Aida?” by Jasmila Žbanić

*Special Mention*: “Nomadland” by Chloé Zhao



*“Sorriso diverso” Award*

*Best Italian Film*: “No Odiare” by Mauro Mancini ex aequo with “Notturno” by Gianfranco Rosi

*Best Foreign Film*: “Listen” by Ana Rocha De Sousa ex aequo with “Selva Tragica” by Yulene Olaizola

*Il viaggio turismo Enit*: “Padrenostro” by Claudio Noce



*Premio Soundtrack Stars Award*

*Best Soundtrack*: “Miss Marx” by Susanna Nicchiarelli; music by Gatto Ciliegia contro il Grande Freddo

*Lifetime Achievement Award*: Giorgio Moroder

*musica&cinema Special Price*: Diodato



*Premio UNIMED*: “Quo Vadis, Aida?” by Jasmila Žbanić



*Premio Fair Play al Cinema – Vivere da Sportivi: *“Nomadland” by Chloé Zhao

*Special Mention*: “City Hall” by Frederick Wiseman



Marx" by Susanna Nicchiarelli; music by Gatto Ciliegia contro il Grande Freddo*Lifetime Achievement Award*: Giorgio Moroder*musica&cinema Special Price*: Diodato*Premio UNIMED*: "Quo Vadis, Aida?" by Jasmila Žbanić*Premio Fair Play al Cinema – Vivere da Sportivi: *"Nomadland" by Chloé Zhao*Special Mention*: "City Hall" by Frederick Wiseman


