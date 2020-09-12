Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Another Trump Tweet About Voting Twice Slapped With Warning Label by Twitter

The Wrap Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Another Trump Tweet About Voting Twice Slapped With Warning Label by TwitterDonald Trump has once again suggested voting twice, and Twitter yet again tagged his misguided tweet with a warning label for violating rules “about civic and election integrity.”

“To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY. When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE!” Trump tweeted to North Carolina voters Saturday morning.

“Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!” he concluded.

*Also Read:* NY Times Reporter Says She Was Booted From Trump Rally Over Twitter Photos of Maskless Crowd

Twitter slapped a label on it reading, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible…We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice.”

*Also Read:* Twitter to Label and Delete 'False or Misleading' Election Information

Its decision was further explained: “To protect people on Twitter, we err on the side of limiting the circulation of Tweets which advise people to take actions which could be illegal in the context of voting or result in the invalidation of their votes.”

It also included a link to a message from the North Carolina State Board of Elections to the state’s voters that pointed out that it is a Class I felony to vote twice in an election. Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law.

Twitter announced Thursday that it will start labeling or deleting more tweets that share “false or misleading” information on the 2020 election. The expanded policy will target tweets that may “undermine public confidence” in the election process.

*Also Read:* Fake Biden Video Shared by Trump Adviser Labeled 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Examples of the kind of information it will be taking action against include “false or misleading information that causes confusion about the laws and regulations of a civic process,” disputed claims that “could undermine faith” in the election process — like claims of election rigging and ballot tampering, and misleading claims about election results.

Twitter said it will also take action against tweets that incite “unlawful conduct” that may “prevent a peaceful transfer of power or orderly succession.”

Trump and his campaign have been at odds with Twitter several times in the past, most recently over a manipulated video designed to make it appear that Joe Biden fell asleep during a TV interview that was then shared by a White House adviser.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Fake Biden Video Shared by Trump Adviser Labeled 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump Complains on Twitter That Biden's DNC Speech Was 'Just Words'

Trump Should Be Allowed to Block Twitter Users on His Personal Account, Justice Department Argues
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet [Video]

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter flags Trump tweet with fact-checking label

 The label tells users to "get the facts" behind the president's false claims about mail-in voting fraud.
CBS News

Facebook, Twitter put warning label on Trump's posts on voting twice

 Facebook and Twitter placed warning labels on -- but did not remove -- social media posts by President Donald Trump on Saturday after he urged North Carolina...
CTV News

Twitter Adds Warning Label to Trump Mail-In Voting Tweets

 Twitter has applied a warning label to President Donald Trump's Thursday morning tweet claiming that the upcoming election "may never be accurately determined"...
Newsmax Also reported by •MediaiteZee News

Tweets about this

MonicaRivpin

Ex-Republican VOTING FOR JOE BIDEN @PressSec @MSNBC And I just received @petestrzok book, "COMPROMISED" in the mail today!!! I'll tweet out some of… https://t.co/8z0NCJbcnA 32 minutes ago

DwaltersNV

DW @NVGOP @JoeBiden Boy, did he. He actually answered questions, explained issues in detail, laid out actual plans, ov… https://t.co/2q06XtJsBm 1 hour ago

Surfin_USA_1

Live 2 Surf @realDonaldTrump Did anyone notice how twitter hijacked Trump's tweet with the link about learning how voting by ma… https://t.co/Cf6zcRfVJW 1 hour ago

socrates1951

Socrates1951 Twitter ‘Fact Checks‘ Another Trump Tweet About Mass-Mail Voter Fraud https://t.co/Auz6oN0tWq via @BreitbartNews 1 hour ago

arnoyuma

ronoosterbeek Twitter ‘Fact Checks‘ Another Trump Tweet About Mass-Mail Voter Fraud https://t.co/AbpG2ElI5U via @BreitbartNews 2 hours ago

3rdtimearound

Jerry Carter @realDonaldTrump UH-OH. YET ANOTHER MANIPULATED TRUMP TWEET. WHY WON'T @jack DO SOMETHING ABOUT THAT? 2 hours ago

CanonguyOkla

Jim @novemberscomin @SandraDees21 @RealEricCarmen @realDonaldTrump I saw a tweet that said if Trump wins, he doesn’t ha… https://t.co/t3pKe9HQih 3 hours ago

alt_brainnews

Alt-Brain News [beta] Twitter Labels Another Trump Tweet About Mass-Mail Voter Fraud. 5 hours ago