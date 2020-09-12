Global  
 

Naya Rivera Called for Help as She Drowned, Autopsy Report Says

The Wrap Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Naya Rivera Called for Help as She Drowned, Autopsy Report SaysNaya Rivera’s 4-year-old son told investigators that his mother called for help before she drowned, according to an autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press on Friday.

The former “Glee” star “put her arm up in the air and yelled ‘help” before she “disappeared into the water,” the report said.

Rivera’s death was ruled an accidental drowning by the Ventura County Medical Examiner back in July, stating that no evidence of physical trauma or disease was found and no drugs or alcohol were believed to have played a role in her death.

*Also Read:* Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Ruled an Accidental Drowning

Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after her 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. The boy told authorities Rivera had jumped into the water but did not come back up.

After a lengthy search hindered by visibility issues, a body was recovered on Monday, six days into the recovery effort. The autopsy report stated that Rivera was an able swimmer but had previously suffered from vertigo and a recent sinus infection, the AP reported.

Tests showed anti-anxiety and appetite suppressing drugs in Rivera’s system, though the autopsy report did not list them as factors in her death.

In addition to starring on “Glee” for six seasons, Rivera most recently appeared in the series adaptation of the “Step Up” movies, which previously aired on YouTube Red and will move over to Starz for its upcoming third season. Her other credits include “Devious Maids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “American Dad.”

Amber Riley Sings Emotional Tribute to 'Glee' Co-Star Naya Rivera on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Video)

Naya Rivera to Appear as Judge on Netflix's 'Sugar Rush' Episode Filmed Before Her Death

Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Ruled an Accidental Drowning
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Details About The Tragic Death Of Actress Naya Rivera Revealed

Details About The Tragic Death Of Actress Naya Rivera Revealed 01:05

 In July, Naya Rivera tragically drowned while swimming in Lake Piru. More details are emerging about her death. CNN reports that Rivera screamed for help right before she drowned. Her 4-year-old son witnessed the drowning from a small boat in the lake. He told investigators that his mother used...

