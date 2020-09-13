Crowds Party In Washington Square Park Again At Non-Socially Distanced Gathering
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Nearby NYU says it is aware of what's happening in the park and, even though it is off-campus, they have sent warnings out to students about non-socially distant gatherings.
Police kept an eye on Washington Square Park on Saturday night after big crowds gathered there Friday. People partied for the second weekend in a row, and many seemed unconcerned about spreading the coronavirus; CBS2's Cory James reports.