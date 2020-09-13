Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crowds Party In Washington Square Park Again At Non-Socially Distanced Gathering

CBS 2 Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Nearby NYU says it is aware of what's happening in the park and, even though it is off-campus, they have sent warnings out to students about non-socially distant gatherings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Crowds Continue To Party At Washington Square Park

Crowds Continue To Party At Washington Square Park 01:55

 Police kept an eye on Washington Square Park on Saturday night after big crowds gathered there Friday. People partied for the second weekend in a row, and many seemed unconcerned about spreading the coronavirus; CBS2's Cory James reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Concerns Rise Following Huge Party In Washington Square Park [Video]

Coronavirus Concerns Rise Following Huge Party In Washington Square Park

The park is a hangout for NYU students, though it's unclear how many were at Saturday night's party. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published
Hundreds Of Young People Captured On Video Partying In Washington Square Park Without Masks [Video]

Hundreds Of Young People Captured On Video Partying In Washington Square Park Without Masks

Where the partiers are from is not known, but the park is a known fun spot for NYU students. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published
New Yorkers hold vigil to mark one year since Elijah McClain's death [Video]

New Yorkers hold vigil to mark one year since Elijah McClain's death

Protesters hold a violin vigil for Elijah McClain on Monday night (August 24) in Washington Square Park, New York. Large crowds gathered in the Greenwich Village area of Manhattan a year after the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:23Published

Tweets about this