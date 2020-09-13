Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump warns at Nevada rally that Democrats are "trying to rig the election"

CBS News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
President Trump claimed at a Saturday campaign rally that Democrats are "trying to rig" the upcoming presidential election, warning supporters that 80 million "unsolicited" ballots would be sent to voters across the country. Watch his remarks here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: NYT Reporter Ousted From Trump Rally

NYT Reporter Ousted From Trump Rally 01:24

 President Donald Trump’s campaign staff kicked out a New York Times reporter after she noted on social media that many of his supporters were not wearing masks.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

It's hard to write a tell-all book when Trump is constantly telling on himself

 (CNN)Veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage," hasn't even been released yet and it's already causing quite a stir. In it, President Donald Trump..
WorldNews
The Black Republican Trump Called 'My African-American' Is Trump's No Longer [Video]

The Black Republican Trump Called 'My African-American' Is Trump's No Longer

In June, 2016, Gregory Cheadle attended a rally by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Redding, California. Cheadle stood out as a Black Republican, and even more so since Trump referred to him as 'my African-American.' Now 63, Cheadle is a real estate broker and a volunteer at a hospital emergency room. According to CNN, Cheadle now says he is a very different man than the one who went to hear Trump four years ago.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal [Video]

Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Iran executes 27-year-old wrestling star Navid Afkari

 Iran executed popular wrestling star Navid Afkari despite an international campaign to save him, including a plea from President Trump. Afkari was convicted of..
CBS News

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Trump plans Nevada rally despite coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings

 President Trump is moving ahead with plans to hold a rally in Nevada despite coronavirus concerns raised by Governor Sisolak and local authorities about large..
CBS News

Trump heads to Nevada and Arizona to campaign

 President Trump is back on the campaign trail this weekend as he doubles down on defending his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News

Trump heads West for campaign events in Nevada, Arizona as he looks to expand electoral map

 Donald Trump is embarking on a three-day campaign swing through the West as he looks to expand the electoral map against Democrat Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada

 The president's recent campaign rallies have not included social distancing measures or mask requirements.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats introduce ‘THRIVE' agenda this week on Capitol Hill

 Democrats on Capitol Hill introduced the new ‘THRIVE’ agenda this week in hopes of laying the groundwork to battle issues like climate change, COVID-19, and..
CBS News

Colorado Official Sues Postal Service Over Election Mailer She Says Misleads Voters

 The suit comes as the Postal Service has drawn scrutiny for a mail delivery slowdown that Democrats have charged are part of an effort by President Trump to..
NYTimes.com

Targeting Conservative Terrain, Democrats Look to Independent Challengers in Alaska

 The bids of two congressional candidates are shaping up as crucial tests of whether a centrist label can overcome resistance to Democrats in a..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Rally Anthem Disses Draft Dodgers [Video]

Trump Rally Anthem Disses Draft Dodgers

President Donald Trump, who's been called a draft dodger for skipping military service in Vietnam, deplaned Air Force One to a song that criticizes people like him.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:56Published
Confusion over Trump's appearence this weekend [Video]

Confusion over Trump's appearence this weekend

Right now there's still some confusion over whether President Trump will be making an appearance in the valley this weekend. The President was set to hold a campaign rally at McCarran airport this..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot [Video]

Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot

US President Donald Trump appeared to encourage his supporters to vote twicein the forthcoming November presidential election. Mr Trump was addressing arally in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump warns at Nevada rally that Democrats are "trying to rig the election"

 President Trump claimed at a Saturday campaign rally that Democrats are "trying to rig" the upcoming presidential election, warning supporters that 80 million...
CBS News Also reported by •Daily Caller

Will A Moderate Biden Help Out Candidates Down Ballot?

Will A Moderate Biden Help Out Candidates Down Ballot? Watch VideoDemocrats in 2020 say they are excited to vote against President Donald Trump. But just how excited they are to vote for Joe Biden remains a key...
Newsy Also reported by •CBS News

The Democrats have spent four years fantasizing about assassinations and carrying out acts of political violence

 (Natural News) The Democratic Party has lost all civility over the past four years, ever since Donald Trump became President of the United States. In front of...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this

KeithH6910

Keith Targeting Conservative Terrain, Democrats Look to Independent Challengers in Alaska https://t.co/4eo9FHVaxK 2 hours ago

VoteDEMreddit

VoteDEM Targeting Conservative Terrain, Democrats Look to Independent Challengers in Alaska via /r/VoteDEM https://t.co/JIJlozR6TJ 2 hours ago

Stevenmuss69

Steven M RT @KathyKittyQueen: Targeting Conservative Terrain, Democrats Look to Independent Challengers in Alaska - The New York Times https://t.co/… 4 hours ago

KathyKittyQueen

Kathy “Shelter at Home” Kitty Queen 🐯💝🎉🌟 Targeting Conservative Terrain, Democrats Look to Independent Challengers in Alaska - The New York Times https://t.co/bwxwGI7xQv 4 hours ago

medallotres67

medallotres67 Targeting Conservative Terrain, Democrats Look to Independent Challengers in Alaska https://t.co/ZxSWnLE8RF https://t.co/Hpkqs0durB 4 hours ago

birdsongs52

tweeter Targeting Conservative Terrain, Democrats Look to Independent Challengers in Alaska https://t.co/KezoixDgqY 5 hours ago

NoMoreBooks

MED RT @jilevin: Targeting Conservative Terrain, Democrats Look to Independent Challengers in Alaska https://t.co/RfBcCQSHnR 5 hours ago

MindfulMajority

Mindful Majority Targeting Conservative Terrain, Democrats Look to Independent Challengers in Alaska https://t.co/4F5gNYQXMf 6 hours ago