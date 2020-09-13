|
Trump warns at Nevada rally that Democrats are "trying to rig the election"
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
President Trump claimed at a Saturday campaign rally that Democrats are "trying to rig" the upcoming presidential election, warning supporters that 80 million "unsolicited" ballots would be sent to voters across the country. Watch his remarks here.
