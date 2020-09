Shooting near Rutgers University under investigation, several hospitalized in serious condition Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Several people were hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning near Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, police said. 👓 View full article

