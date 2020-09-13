Transcript: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on "Face the Nation"

Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up



The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday. After the close, the keeper of the venerable Dow Jones Industrials average announced it will replace ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon with Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell. Conway G. Gittens reports.

