Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Transcript: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on "Face the Nation"

CBS News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
The following is a transcript of an interview with Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla that aired Sunday, September 13, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer CEO says company will know if vaccine works by end of October

 Albert Bourla says the drugmaker has manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses.
CBS News

AstraZeneca Partly Resumes Coronavirus Vaccine Trial After Halting It for Safety

 The company said tests of its vaccine would start up again in Britain while remaining suspended in the U.S. and other countries. Pfizer, a competitor, announced..
NYTimes.com
Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up [Video]

Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday. After the close, the keeper of the venerable Dow Jones Industrials average announced it will replace ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon with Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

The deal was announced on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this